Gemini AI app crosses 400 million monthly active users: Sundar Pichai

New Delhi, May 21 The Gemini app now has over 400 million monthly active users and we are seeing strong growth and engagement particularly with the 2.5 series of AI models, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has said.

Over seven million developers are building with Gemini, five times more than this time last year, and Gemini usage on Vertex AI is up 40 times, said Pichai during the ‘Google I/O 2025’ conference in the US.

“For those using 2.5 Pro in the Gemini app, usage has gone up 45 per cent,” he informed.

This time last year, “we were processing 9.7 trillion tokens a month across our products and APIs. Now, we’re processing over 480 trillion — that’s 50 times more”, Pichai added.

He further stated that what all this progress means is that “we’re in a new phase of the AI platform shift, where decades of research are now becoming reality for people, businesses and communities all over the world”.

Since launching last year, AI Overviews have scaled to over 1.5 billion users and are now in 200 countries and territories.

“In our biggest markets like the U.S. and India, AI Overviews are driving over 10 per cent growth in the types of queries that show them, and this growth increases over time. For those who want an end-to-end AI Search experience, we’re introducing an all-new AI Mode,” informed the Google CEO.

It’s a total reimagining of Search. With more advanced reasoning, you can ask AI Mode longer and more complex queries. In fact, early testers have been asking queries that are two to three times the length of traditional searches, and you can go further with follow-up questions. All

“I’m excited to share that AI Mode is coming to everyone in the U.S., starting today (Tuesday US time). With our latest Gemini models our AI responses are at the quality and accuracy you've come to expect from Search, and are the fastest in the industry. And starting this week, Gemini 2.5, is coming to Search in the U.S., as well,” he added.

The company is making 2.5 Pro even better by introducing an enhanced reasoning mode called Deep Think.

It uses our latest cutting-edge research in thinking and reasoning, including parallel thinking techniques.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor