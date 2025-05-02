GenAI enabling Indian creators to transcend traditional mediums: Adobe CEO

Mumbai, May 2 Generative AI (GenAI) is enabling Indian creators to transcend traditional mediums, supporting diverse storytelling across imaging, video and design, Adobe Chairman and CEO, Shantanu Narayen, has said.

In his keynote address at the ‘WAVES 2025’ event here, Narayen said that creativity has transformed every industry. He offered an expansive perspective on the evolving creative economy in the country.

Tracing the digital journey from the internet to mobile and now to AI, Narayen pointed to India’s growing role in content creation, with over 500 million Indians consuming online content and a significant shift towards regional languages.

He stressed that AI is not replacing creativity but amplifying it. “From cinema to real-time mobile storytelling, the creative potential is expanding,” said the Adobe CEO.

Highlighting India's unique position in building AI-powered frameworks — from applications to data infrastructure — Narayen outlined a four-fold strategy — supercharge creativity and production, innovate business models, lead an AI-skilled workforce, and foster entrepreneurship.

According to Richard Kerris, Vice President at chip giant Nvidia, “AI isn’t here to replace jobs; it’s a means to an end”.

In a thought-provoking fireside chat Kerris and Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia India, explored how AI is redefining personal computing and creative productivity.

Reflecting on the evolution of the PC era, Dhupar remarked, “PCs used to sleep after office hours. But humans don’t.” He explained how NVIDIA’s early vision — imagining PCs as creative companions — now resonates in a world powered by AI.

Kerris provided a historical view, recalling the complexities of mastering 3D animation in the past. “Now, with generative AI, we can go from idea to creation much faster,” he said. Yet, he cautioned against losing touch with fundamentals: “Just because we all have a camera on our phone doesn’t make us all great photographers.”

Anish Mukherjee, Solutions Architect at Nvidia, focused on the practical applications of generative AI in media.

Mukherjee demonstrated AI-powered solutions including converting static images to digital humans, multilingual voice-overs, and audio-based character animation.

Using Nvidia’s Fugato model, he showcased AI-generated music and realistic lip-syncing for dubbing. He also introduced Cosmos, a suite of foundational models for video generation and simulation-based training via the Omniverse platform.

‘WAVES 2025’ witnessed a convergence of innovation, creativity, and cutting-edge technology with AI at the heart of the discourse.

