General Datatech to scale its India presence, add high-tech jobs

New Delhi, Aug 31 US-based IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) on Thursday announced that it will scale its presence in India to accommodate its growing global customer base and expanded service offerings.

The company will open a second location in India, invest in emerging skills and capabilities, and double its technical headcount over the next two years.

As part of its commitment, GDT will establish a research and development lab to expand the team's knowledge and expertise in emerging capabilities.

GDT's Bengaluru-based Global Operations Center (GOC) employs over 170 technology workers and supports networking, hybrid multi-cloud, collaboration, and security services customers.

The company seeks to ramp up staffing over the next two years -- hiring for a range of technical roles, including engineers, project and programme managers, enterprise and solution architects, and more.

GDT plans to build out its early-in-career training program, providing new graduates with foundational knowledge and skills around GDT processes, methodologies, and technologies.

"By investing in our services capabilities and Technology Center of Excellence in India, we can further leverage our strengths and accelerate the value we provide our global customers. It's a win across the board for our customers, partners, and the local Indian economy," said Jeffrey Bannister, EVP of Enterprise Services at GDT.

Moreover, GDT will also expand its India Technology Centre of Excellence, focusing on advancing its networking, security, and data centre service capabilities and operating models.

Building on decades of delivery experience and industry expertise, the company said that it will hire and train skilled IT resources in emerging technologies to streamline and accelerate high-quality customer solutions and deliver unrivalled business value at scale to its customers.

