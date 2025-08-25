Genetic testing of IVF embryos can help women over 35 conceive faster: Study

New Delhi, Aug 25 Genetic testing of IVF-created embryos could help more women over 35 have a baby in less time, according to a study on Monday.

Researchers from King’s College London, UK, led the first randomised controlled trial worldwide to focus exclusively on women aged 35-42 -- a group at higher risk of producing embryos with chromosomal abnormalities.

The trial looked at the use of Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) to check embryos for chromosomal abnormalities before transfer.

Older women are more likely to produce embryos with the wrong number of chromosomes, which can lead to difficulties in conceiving and increase the risk of miscarriage.

The results, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, showed that the PGT-A test showed a higher cumulative live birth rate after up to three embryo transfers, with 72 per cent in the PGT-A group versus 52 per cent in the control group.

Women in the PGT-A group achieved pregnancy in fewer transfers, reducing the time to conception, an important factor for women of advanced reproductive age.

“The number of women starting their family above the age of 35 is increasing, and women in this age group are more likely to create embryos with the wrong number of chromosomes. This increases the risk of unsuccessful implantation and miscarriages," said Dr Yusuf Beebeejaun, from King’s College London.

"Our findings suggest that targeted use of PGT-A in this age group could help more women have a baby sooner, while also reducing the emotional toll of repeated unsuccessful cycles,” Beebeejaun added.

The pilot study of 100 women undergoing fertility treatment at King’s Fertility aimed to fill the evidence gap by focusing on older patients and assessing the feasibility of conducting a multi-centre randomised controlled trial that explores the test’s impact on pregnancy and live birth rates in women aged 35-42.

There were 50 patients in the PGT-A group and 50 patients in the control group.

"While larger multi-centre trials are needed to confirm these findings, improving treatment efficiency with a shorter time to achieving pregnancy and live birth could reduce the physical and emotional burden of IVF for women of advanced reproductive age,” said lead author Dr Sesh Sunkara from King’s College London.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor