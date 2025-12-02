Geospatial technology vital for evidence-based governance: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 2 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Tuesday that geospatial technology, including GIS, GPS, drones, satellite imagery, and digital maps, has become an essential tool for smart and evidence-based governance.

Addressing the GeoSmart India 2025 conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Governor said that geospatial technology strengthens the developmental process by mapping terrain, resources, and infrastructure gaps with precision, enabling planners to choose the best locations for roads, bridges, and public services while reducing guesswork and ensuring alignment with community needs and environmental realities.

The 4-day conference-cum-expo with the theme ‘One Nation, One Map’ Advancing Geospatial Infrastructure for National Sovereignty and Economy is being organised by Geospatial Media and Communications.

Participating in the Northeast section of the Conclave, the Governor said that geospatial tools also make monitoring more transparent and efficient by tracking land use, forests, water bodies, crop patterns, and project progress in real time, allowing timely corrective action. These technologies, he added, support scientific assessment of natural resources, climate patterns, biodiversity, and socio-economic trends, helping policymakers make informed, future-ready decisions, he said.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said that before major projects begin, geospatial analysis helps evaluate feasibility, risks, and environmental sensitivity, reducing disputes and cost overruns.

He suggested developing a state-level geospatial policy, building a central data repository, training government teams in GIS, using dashboards for public projects, integrating drone-based mapping, and fostering collaboration among departments to create unified geospatial datasets for better decision-making.

The Governor said that geospatial technology will be a transformative force for Arunachal Pradesh, helping the state plan and grow wisely. The geospatial technology tools are vital for disaster preparedness, allowing early identification of landslide zones, flood paths, and vulnerable settlements, and supporting quicker, more targeted response, he said. Geospatial monitoring, the Governor said, will strengthen environmental protection by tracking forests, wildlife corridors, and river systems, and will boost agriculture by identifying suitable zones for key crops like kiwi, orange, and apple and supporting precision farming.

It will also improve both urban and rural development through better land records, drainage planning, and asset management; assist border management along remote frontiers; and help promote sustainable tourism through accurate mapping of trekking routes, cultural sites, and eco-tourism zones, he said.

The Governor, who recently reviewed the implementation of PM GatiShakti in Arunachal Pradesh, said that while the GatiShakti platform is an invaluable tool for tracking the progress of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, the state must now take a step further.

He emphasised that with a state-specific AI application built around local needs and geographical realities, the government can develop an integrated, user-friendly dashboard accessible to all departments.

Such a unified platform, he said, would not only streamline coordination and eliminate duplication of efforts but also ensure faster decision-making, greater transparency, and more responsive governance for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

