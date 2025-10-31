GIFT Nifty sets all-time high monthly turnover of $103.45 billion

Mumbai, Oct 31 GIFT Nifty has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of achieving all-time high monthly turnover of $103.45 billion or about Rs 9,16,576 crore (as on October 30), it was announced on Friday.

This feat surpasses its previous record of $102.35 billion set in May 2025. This also stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market.

“This milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India’s growth story. We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract,” according to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Trading turnover on Multi-asset exchange NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023.

Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 52.71 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of $2.39 trillion till October 30, 2025.

Earlier, NSEIX informed that its international Nifty futures contract, GIFT Nifty, achieved a record open interest (OI) on October 24. GIFT Nifty saw an open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or Rs 1,86,226 crore, the statement said.

This surpassed the previous high of $20.84 billion recorded on September 24, 2024, according to the exchange.

The continuous increase in open interest highlights the broader participation and reflects the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty, the statement said.

NSEIX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99.7 per cent, highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC.

