Global airline industry's revenue projected to rise 4.5 pc to over $1 trillion in 2026

New Delhi, Dec 9 The total revenues of the global airline industry are expected to reach $1.053 trillion in 2026, up 4.5 per cent from $1.008 trillion expected in 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, return on invested capital (ROIC) is expected to be 6.8 per cent, unchanged from 2025.

"Despite deleveraging and improved operating profitability, ROIC is expected to remain below the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) estimated to be 8.2 per cent in 2026," IATA noted in a statement.

The association said that in the upcoming year, airlines' combined total net profit is projected at $41 billion, up from $39.5 billion in 2025. Profit numbers would set a new record, the net profit margin may remain unchanged at 3.9 per cent from the current year.

Net profit per passenger transported is expected to be $7.90, down from the 2023 high of $8.50.

At the same time, operating profit in the industry would be $72.8 billion, up over 8 per cent from $67.0 billion in 2025 for a net operating margin of 6.9 per cent (improved on the 6.6 per cent expected for 2025).

The number of passengers is also expected to grow 4.4 per cent to 5.2 billion in 2026. As per the global air transport body, the load factors are expected to continue setting new record highs as airlines' seat accuracy is expected to be 83.8 per cent in the coming year (2026).

Cargo volumes are expected to reach 71.6 million tonnes, up 2.4 per cent in 2025.

“Airlines are expected to generate a 3.9 per cent net margin and a $41 billion profit in 2026. That’s extremely welcome news considering the headwinds that the industry faces—rising costs from bottlenecks in the aerospace supply chain, geopolitical conflict, sluggish global trade, and growing regulatory burdens among them,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Meanwhile, according to IATA, deliveries of new aircraft began to pick up in late 2025, and production is expected to accelerate next year.

"Demand is forecast to outstrip the availability of aircraft and engines. The normalisation of the structural mismatch between airline requirements and production capacity is unlikely before 2031-2034 due to irreversible losses on deliveries over the past five years and a record-high order backlog," IATA highlighted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor