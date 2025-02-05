Global capability centres in India to generate 10 lakh jobs by 2030

New Delhi, Feb 5 India is leading the global capability centre (GCC) race and GCCs are expected to generate 10 lakh jobs in the country in the next six years, a report showed on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Indian GCC ecosystem is expected to create 4.25-4.5 lakh new jobs this year, with 35 per cent of GCCs eyeing 50-100 per cent workforce expansion.

Fuelled by its vast skilled workforce and supportive policies, India has emerged as the top GCC destination. Overall, the sector is expected to employ 3.3 million professionals by 2030, according to NLB Services, a leading global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

The report highlighted rising demand for entry-level talent across GCCs, especially across skills like customer experience and support services (17 per cent), cybersecurity and data protection (17 per cent), digital transformation and automation (14 per cent).

GCCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are poised to drive the demand for freshers in the sector.

Signalling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42 per cent of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50 per cent surge by 2030, the report mentioned.

Moreover, reinforcing their commitment to inclusivity, 61 per cent of India Inc GCCs anticipate over 50 per cent increase in women hires by 2030, highlighting a sharp rise from the 7 per cent, expecting similar women workforce expansion this year.

In this year, Bengaluru is expected to lead (17 per cent of GCCs and over 50 per cent increase), while Hyderabad will remain modest (69 per cent of GCCs and up to 20 per cent increase).

India’s position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centres expected to grow to more than 2,100 by 2030, driving a market size nearing $100 billion.

“As we are gearing up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority. However, as hiring in India’s GCCs increases across functions like tech, finance, manufacturing, and sustainability, the need for critical high-demand skills like financial services (79 per cent) will lead the way,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

