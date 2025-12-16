Global leaders adopt political declaration to combat diabetes, high BP and mental health by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 16 In a first, leaders from across the world adopted a political declaration to combat noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, high BP, and mental health challenges by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

NCDs, including obesity and cancers, are the leading causes of death. These chronic conditions claim 18 million lives prematurely each year, while mental health conditions affect over a billion people globally.

As both NCDs and mental health conditions are increasing in every country, these require urgent action not only for better public health, but also for productivity and sustainable economic growth, said the WHO.

The new political declaration, adopted at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), aims to accelerate global progress with a set of specific global targets for 2030.

It established three first-ever global "fast-track" outcome targets to be achieved by 2030: 150 million fewer tobacco users;150 million more people with hypertension under control; and 150 million more people with access to mental health care.

To ensure countries can reach these goals, the declaration also set ambitious, measurable process targets for national systems by 2030.

This includes having at least 80 per cent of countries with policy, legislative, regulatory and fiscal measures in place; at least 80 per cent of primary health care facilities with access to affordable, WHO-recommended essential medicines and basic technologies for NCDs and mental health; at least 60 per cent of countries implementing financial protection policies or measures that cover or limit the cost of essential NCD and mental health services.

"The adoption of these bold targets to control noncommunicable diseases and promote mental health is a testament to the commitment of Member States to protect the health of their people,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Together, we can change the trajectory of NCDs and mental health, and deliver health, well-being, and opportunity for all," he added.

The political declaration is the most comprehensive to date, integrating lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and responding to new global challenges.

It also addresses many pressing issues such as oral health, lung health, childhood cancer, liver disease, kidney disease, and rare diseases; air pollution, clean cooking, lead exposure, and hazardous chemicals; and evolving risk of digital harms: social media exposure, excessive screen time, harmful content, and the risks of mis- and disinformation, the WHO said.

