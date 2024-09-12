Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry

New Delhi, Sep 12 As companies the world over focus on building artificial general intelligence (AGI), the real adoption will only happen when it is acceptable by all stakeholders — explainable, stable and reliable, tech community leaders said on Thursday.

AI is emerging as the biggest strategic differentiator determining the economic prosperity of nations. India is the founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), having joined the multi-stakeholder initiative in June 2020.

A groundbreaking initiative is set to expedite the AGI landscape with the launch of a new collaborative group aimed at building a safe super intelligence (SSI).

This is an invite-only group designed to bring together a diverse community of academicians, developers, startups, enterprises and venture capitalists (VCs) to ideate, break, build, and nurture the future of safe AGI globally.

According to Vinay Kumar Sankarapu, CEO and Founder of Arya.ai and a prominent figure in the AI community, the goal is to build and grow an open-source research community that can crowdsource ideas and solve multiple critical problems, “laying the foundation for achieving safe super intelligence”.

The SSI group will devote two-thirds of its energies to research and one-third to applied machine learning and will have its presence in the US, India, Singapore and the UK.

The initiative aims to foster collaboration among enterprises, academia, VCs, and the developer community to contribute to creating a sustainable SSI ecosystem.

The SSI Club initiative is spearheaded by AI innovator and IIT Bombay graduate Sankarapu. His expertise also to his inclusion in then Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Task Force on Artificial Intelligence for Economic Transformation’ in August 2017.

The initiative is a joint effort by Arya.ai, Nayyan Mujadiya (organiser @FutureGPT and lead member of consulting staff at Siemens EDA), and Nikhil Agarwal (Co-organiser @FutureGPT and product security architect at Ethos, cybersecurity consultant).

Founded in 2013, Arya.ai has been one of the first AI startups to use deep learning and deploy in enterprises.

