GoIStats mobile application downloads cross 14,000

New Delhi, Dec 1 The GoIStats mobile application (GoIStats), which provides on‑the‑go access to official statistical data, has more than 14,000 downloads, Rao Inderjit Singh, MoS, Statistics and Programme Implementation, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday.

The Android version of the mobile application provides data from eight statistical products, namely National Accounts Statistics, Consumer Price Index, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, Periodic Labour Force Survey, Index of Industrial Production, Annual Survey of Industries, Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, and Economic Census.

These products cover 11 socio‑economic indicators, the statement said, adding that the iOS version of the application includes all the above statistical products except the Economic Census.

Onboarding of new visualisations and disaggregated data is a continuous process, and the updated versions are released as and when new datasets or any other additions are made in the mobile application, the statement said.

The mobile application has opened a new channel to enable on-the-go access to datasets of official statistics, which complements the other channels of data access or portals, by providing a quick snapshot of data instantly, the minister said.

The app, launched on June 29, 2025, connects users directly to the National Statistical Office (NSO) database.

GoIStats application features an interactive “key trends” dashboard with dynamic visualisations of GDP, inflation, and employment data.

Further, users can gain direct access to NSO's database through the "Products" section, featuring one-click CSV downloads.

Advanced filtering and search capabilities with comprehensive metadata, and mobile-optimised data tables are also available for seamless viewing.

The app's visual data storytelling capabilities include a curated infographics section with interactive charts and graphs and contextual explanations.

Meanwhile, Singh also informed that the government has undertaken the Global Indices for Reforms and Growth (GIRG) initiative for monitoring the progress of 26 select Global Indices via inter-ministerial coordination for driving reforms and growth in the country.

Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the Ministry compiles various indices such as Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), and monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as per the methodology consistent with international standards.

"The Base Year of these indices is revised periodically to incorporate the improvements in methodology as per international guidelines and to capture structural changes during the intervening period, and using the latest available databases," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor