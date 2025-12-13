Gold, silver prices jump sharply this week; Yellow metal surges by Rs 4,000

New Delhi, Dec 13 Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp surge in the domestic market this week, tracking strong gains in global bullion markets. Gold prices rose by around Rs 4,000 per 10 grams, while silver prices jumped by nearly Rs 17,000 per kilogram.

According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 4,188 to Rs 1,32,710 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 1,28,592 a week ago.

The price of 22-karat gold climbed to Rs 1,21,562 per 10 grams from Rs 1,17,777, while 18-karat gold rose to Rs 99,533 per 10 grams from Rs 96,444.

Silver prices outperformed gold, registering a sharper weekly rise.

The price of silver surged by Rs 16,970 to Rs 1,95,180 per kilogram, up from Rs 1,78,210 per kilogram a week earlier.

Earlier on Friday, Silver touched the Rs 2 lakh mark to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,013,88 per kilogram on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the intraday trade.

The price of the future contract expiring on March 5, 2026, rose over Rs 2,400 during the day before settling at Rs 2,00462, up Rs 1,520 against the previous session's closing of Rs 1,98,942.

"Gold and silver ETFs have been quiet heroes of the year, delivering standout returns even as equity markets saw bouts of volatility. Silver, especially, stole the spotlight — a rare combination of booming industrial demand from solar, EVs and electronics, alongside tightening global supply, pushed prices sharply higher," said Nikunj Saraf, CEO, Choice Wealth.

Gold too held its ground and climbed steadily, supported by persistent central-bank buying and investors seeking safety amid geopolitical and inflation worries, he added.

The gold future contract expiring on February 5 surged 1.87 per cent to close at Rs 1,34,948 per 10 grams on MCX on Friday. In the retail market, the 24-carat gold price settled at Rs 132,710 per 10 grams, up over Rs 4,600 from the previous day's closing of Rs 1,28,596 per 10 grams, according to the IBJA.

The rally in domestic bullion prices is largely driven by continued strength in international markets, with both precious metals hovering close to their all-time highs.

On the COMEX, gold was trading at $4,328 per ounce, while silver stood at $62 per ounce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor