Google announces 2nd edition of GNI Indian Languages Programme

New Delhi, June 6 Google on Thursday announced the second edition of the 'Google News Initiative (GNI) Indian Languages Programme (ILP)' to support news publishers in the country.

The first edition was launched last year and more than 300 news publishers, spanning nine Indian languages, participated and benefited from the programme.

This year, the tech giant said that it is partnering with its technology partner Mediology to deliver the ILP's second edition, with a focus on next-generation tools for newsrooms working with Indic languages.

The ILP 2.0 will be delivered in 9 languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

In addition, the company said that the second edition will follow a structured format that includes a scaled inspiration series plus virtual workshops, 1:1 diagnosis & workshop, and implementation.

Scaled inspiration series plus virtual workshops will include 8 sessions that will feature guest speakers, success stories, and product-focused training.

1:1 diagnosis & workshop will include personalised assessment and guidance for all selected news publishers.

Implementation will include dedicated consultations and technical support for a subset of news publishers, the company mentioned.

The application window is open from June 5 to June 16.

--IANS

