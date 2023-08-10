Google announces eSignature beta for Docs, Drive

San Francisco, Aug 10 Google has announced that eSignature is now available as an open beta on Google Docs and Drive.

In June last year, Google began alpha testing the ability to request and capture eSignatures in Google Docs.

"Based on the feedback we received, we’re ready to move this feature to the next level," the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

eSignature is now available as an open beta for Google Workspace Individual subscribers.

For Workspace customers, the company will be accepting beta applications and allow listing customers over the next several weeks.

The company also announced that later this year, it will introduce support for the new eSignature capabilities -- Audit trail, Multi-signer, Non-Gmail users and Initiating eSignature on PDF.

Last week, the tech giant had started to roll out a new linkable headlines feature in Google Docs.

To access the feature, open a Google Doc on web > add a heading (type some content and set to “Heading 1”) > right-click the heading > click the “Copy heading link” button > paste the contents.

Also, the company had announced that the ability to paste copied HTML elements into a document is now available on iOS devices.

The tech giant also introduced the ability to empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive in Google Drive.

This will make it easier to manage shared drive files and eliminate the manual effort of removing items in the trash folder.

Moreover, the company added drag & drop to Google Drive multi-instance support on large-screen Android devices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor