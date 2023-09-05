Google announces launch date for Pixel 8 series: All details here

Washington [US], September 5 : Tech giant Google has announced the launch date for the Pixel 8 series. The launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is scheduled on October 4, according to invites sent out by the company.

Google is also anticipated to unveil the Pixel Watch 2 at the same event, according to the Mashable website.

Google Pixel 8 series: In terms of the fundamental specifications, the Tensor G3 SoC is anticipated to be included in the future Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Furthermore, rumours suggest that these gadgets will use the Titan security chip. The Pixel 8 will probably have a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro could have a more expansive 6.71-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

As per the Mashable website, leaked renders indicate that the Pixel 8 will feature a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to boast a triple-camera arrangement, a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto camera. On the front, the phone is rumoured to house an 11MP selfie camera featuring a Samsung JN1 sensor.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Google may also unveil the Pixel Watch 2, the successor to the Pixel Watch, at its October event in addition to the smartphones. The Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to maintain the original Pixel Watch's circular dial and two physical side buttons.

Furthermore, the Watch 2 is slated to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Leaks have also unveiled a 383x384 pixel resolution display for the smartwatch, along with four new watch faces, namely Accessible, Arc, Analog Bold, and Bold Digital, reported Mashable website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor