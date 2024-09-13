Google Chrome introduces instant unsubscribe for annoying site notifications

Washington [US], September 13 : Google Chrome is rolling out a new feature designed to help users manage their notifications more effectively.

The latest update brings an "Instant Unsubscribe" option directly within notifications, allowing users to quickly opt out of unwanted site notifications without the hassle of navigating through settings, according to GSM Arena.

The feature is initially available on Google Pixel devices but is expected to be extended to other Android smartphones in the near future.

Users will now see an "Unsubscribe" button within the notification itself.

By tapping this option, users can immediately stop receiving notifications from that particular site. However, users should be aware that they will need to handle each notification individually.

For those concerned about accidentally unsubscribing, Chrome offers an "Undo" function.

According to GSM Arena, this allows users to reverse the action if they inadvertently opt out of notifications from a site they actually want to hear from.

In addition to the new unsubscribe feature, Chrome is enhancing its Safety Check functionality.

This updated safety feature will now run automatically in the background, monitoring for sites that use deceptive practices to gain notification permissions.

Sites identified by Google Safe Browsing as misleading users will have their notification permissions revoked.

According to GSM Arena, the improved Safety Check will provide notifications about actions it has taken, such as revoking permissions from sites no longer visited or flagging unwanted notifications. It will also alert users to any security issues requiring attention.

Another significant update allows users to grant permissions, such as access to a camera or microphone, on a one-time basis.

These permissions will be automatically revoked when users leave the site, ensuring that sites cannot access these features until explicitly permitted again.

These updates could be helpful enhance user control over notifications and improving overall web security, making for a more streamlined and secure browsing experience.

