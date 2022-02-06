Google commits to add over 100 new games to Stadia in 2022

San Francisco, Feb 6 Google has officially committed to add at least 100 new games to Stadia by the end of the year.

To help reach that goal of 100 games on Stadia by the end of 2022, Google has confirmed one new title. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released on February 15, reports 9to5Google.

Google is also expanding the library of Stadia games by adding four Stadia Pro games for February 2022.

The February 2022 games "Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Merek's Market, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, One Hand Clapping, and PHOGS" are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

To recall, Google added 100 plus games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for Hello Engineer recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite.

