Google Gemini now supports video uploads for analysis

Washington [US], June 18 : Google has rolled out an exciting update to its Gemini app, allowing users to upload videos for analysis.

This feature enables users to ask questions about video content or have Gemini describe clips, as per The Verge.

Although the update hasn't been universally rolled out yet, users on iOS and Android devices may already have access to this functionality.

Key features of video upload and analysis include:

- Video Analysis: Gemini can analyse uploaded video files and provide insights or answers to user queries.

- Question Answering: Users can ask questions about specific video content, such as identifying objects, actions, or text within the video.

- Video Player Interface: The uploaded video appears above the chat interface, allowing users to watch the clip again if needed.

Availability and limitations of the feature include:

- Platform Support: The video upload feature is currently available on iOS and Android devices, with varying availability across accounts and devices.

- Web Support: This feature is not yet live on the web version of Gemini, with users encountering a "File type unsupported" message.

- Camera Limitation: The built-in Gemini camera still doesn't support capturing video.

As Google continues to update and refine its Gemini models, users can expect further enhancements to the video analysis feature.

