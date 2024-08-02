Google introduces expanded 'School Time' for Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 : Google has announced a significant expansion of its 'School Time' feature, which will soon be available on select Android phones, tablets, and Samsung Galaxy Watches.

This update, unveiled recently, according to The Verge, aims to enhance focus in the classroom by allowing parents to restrict various functions of their children's devices during school hours.

Initially introduced on the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch in May, the 'School Time' feature is designed to minimize distractions by enabling parents to limit access to certain apps, phone calls, and message notifications from specific contacts.

These controls can be managed through Google's Family Link app, offering a streamlined way for parents to oversee their children's device usage.

In addition to the expanded device support, Google will also introduce a feature later this summer that allows parents to link their YouTube accounts with their teens' accounts.

According to The Verge, this new function will enable parents to monitor their children's YouTube activity more closely.

While the extension of 'School Time' to a broader range of devices is a notable development, Google has not yet specified which Android phones and tablets will support this feature.

This information is expected to be released in the coming months.

The move comes as part of a broader trend to enhance digital well-being and reduce distractions in educational settings, according to The Verge.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will adopt a similar approach, given that its own Schooltime feature is currently available only on its smartwatches.

