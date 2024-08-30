Google introduces Gmail Q&A on Android for enhanced inbox search

Washington [US], August 30 : Google has announced the rollout of a new feature for Gmail on Android: Gmail Q&A, which leverages the power of Gemini to transform how users search their inboxes.

This innovative feature allows users to interact with Gemini directly through their Gmail app, making it easier to find and manage email content with simple queries, according to GSM Arena.

With Gmail Q&A, users can ask Gemini a variety of questions related to their emails.

Whether you need to locate specific details, find unread messages, filter emails from particular senders, or get summaries of emails on specific topics, Gemini is now equipped to assist you directly from your Android device.

According to GSM Arena, this functionality was previously available through the Gemini side panel in Gmail on the web and is now being extended to mobile users.

To access this feature on Android, users can tap the black Gemini star icon located at the top right of the Gmail app or use the "summarize this email" chip.

The rollout of Gmail Q&A is expected to be completed within the next 15 days, making it available to all eligible users.

It's worth noting that to use Gmail Q&A, users need to have a Google One AI Premium subscription or be subscribed to Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education plans.

Additionally, this feature is set to make its debut on iOS devices soon, broadening its accessibility to a wider audience.

This update could enhance user experience by integrating advanced AI capabilities into its products.

With Gemini's sophisticated search and summarization tools, managing and navigating through your email could prove to be easier now.

