Google introducing 3 new GenAI features in Chrome browser

New Delhi, Jan 24 Google is introducing there new generative AI features in Chrome browser -- smartly organise your tabs, create your own themes with AI and get help drafting things on the web.

Starting with the latest release of Chrome, the company has introduced experimental generative AI features to make it even easier and more efficient to browse.

“You’ll be able to try out these new features in Chrome on Macs and Windows PCs over the next few days, starting in the US,” said the company.

To use these features, sign into Chrome, select ‘Settings’ from the three-dot menu and navigate to the ‘Experimental AI’ page.

Since these features are early public experiments, “they’ll be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts for now,” said Google.

With tab organiser, Chrome will automatically suggest and create tab groups based on your open tabs.

“This can be particularly helpful if you’re working on several tasks in Chrome at the same time, like planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping,” according to the company.

Last year, Google introduced generative AI wallpapers with Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices.

“Now we’re bringing that same text-to-image diffusion model to Chrome so you can personalise your browser even more. You’ll be able to quickly generate custom themes based on a subject, mood, visual style and colour that you choose,” said the company.

In next month's Chrome release, the company will launch another experimental AI-powered feature to help users write with more confidence on the web.

“Type in a few words and our AI will kickstart the writing process for you,” Google informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor