Google makes passkeys default option for all users

New Delhi, Oct 11 Google said that it is making "passkeys" ( an alternative to passwords) as the default sign-in method for all users.

With passkeys, users can sign in to apps and websites with a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN, or pattern, freeing them from having to remember and manage passwords.

"This means the next time you sign in to your account, you’ll start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys, simplifying your future sign-ins. It also means you’ll see the 'Skip password when possible' option toggled on in your Google Account settings," Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"But while they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on -- so passwords may be around for a little while," it added.

The tech giant also said that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they spare people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords, plus they are also phishing resistant.

According to Google, since passkeys for Google accounts were introduced, 64 per cent of users have said that passkeys are simpler to use than more conventional techniques like passwords and two-step verification.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it will implement stricter rules in Gmail for bulk senders from February 2024 in an effort to reduce spam and other unwanted emails.

"We’re introducing new requirements for bulk senders -- those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day -- to keep your inbox even safer and more spam-free," the company said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor