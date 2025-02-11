Google Maps Renames 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America' in US

The search engine giant has officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in Google Maps in the US region. In a blog post, the company informed people that it has updated the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) in the US. People using Google Maps will see “Gulf of America,” and people in Mexico will see “Gulf of Mexico.”

The search engine giant said, "names you see in the Maps app are based on your country location, which is determined by information from your phone’s operating system (e.g., iOS and Android), including your SIM, network, and locale. If you’re using Google Maps on the web, the names are based on the region you select in your Search settings or your device’s location if you haven’t selected one."

Google said it would comply with the name change as part of a long-standing practice of adhering to official government names. The move follows President Donald Trump's executive order to rename the body of water and the federal Board on Geographic Names formally changing it Monday. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” Google said.

Mount Denali in Alaska is also getting a name change. It is being officially renamed to Mount McKinley following Trump's January 20, 2025 executive order. Google said the change will be implemented “quickly” once the names system is updated.