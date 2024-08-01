Google Maps, Waze update: Improved incident reporting, destination guidance rolled out

Washington [US], August 1 : Google has unveiled significant updates for its navigation platforms, Google Maps and Waze, aimed at enhancing user experience with improved incident reporting, navigation guidance, and safety features.

Starting with Google Maps, users will notice a revamped UI for incident reporting, featuring a larger, easy-to-tap icon, according to GSM Arena.

This update allows drivers to report hazards, traffic jams, and other incidents with greater ease.

These reports obtained by GSM Arena are sourced from both Google Maps and Waze users, providing real-time updates that can be confirmed by others passing through the same area.

The new UI is now rolling out globally on Google Maps for Android and iOS, as well as on cars equipped with Google's built-in systems, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

In addition to incident reporting, Google Maps is set to introduce clearer destination guidance.

This enhancement will highlight the specific building that serves as the destination, marking its entrance and nearby parking options.

This feature, designed for simplicity and efficiency, will be gradually rolled out worldwide over the coming weeks across Android and iOS platforms, and compatible vehicles with Google integration, according to GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Waze users will benefit from updates focused on enhanced safety and community interaction.

New camera alerts will notify drivers about various types of cameras along their route, including those monitoring speeding, red-light violations, lane misuse (eg, bus-only lanes), seat belt enforcement, and mobile phone usage.

This update is now available globally on the Waze app for Android and iOS.

Furthermore, Waze is introducing real-time traffic notifications for events such as sports matches, parades, and road closures that affect frequently traveled areas.

Users will receive detailed notifications about these events and their impact on navigation, enabling them to share updates with friends and family who may also be affected.

According to GSM Arena, this feature is currently rolling out globally on Waze for Android and iOS.

Looking ahead, Waze will soon support lock screen navigation, allowing users to receive turn-by-turn directions, traffic updates, and hazard warnings even when their phone is locked.

This functionality will debut on the Android app globally this month, with availability on iOS slated for the fall.

