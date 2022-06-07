Google Meet for teachers adds feature to automatically transcribe lessons

Google Meet has received an automatic transcription feature for educators signed up to Google's Workspace for Education Plus and Teaching and Learning Upgrade plans.

According to The Verge, the text-based documents should take up less space than a full recording for educators looking to store or share their past lessons and may also make it easier to review, search through, and send lessons to students.

Google has also brought polls and Q&A sessions to teachers who use Meet to livestream their lessons, potentially opening up more opportunities for interactivity. These features were already available in standard meetings but not during livestreams.

The company has expanded the reach of Meet livestreams as well, because it now allows schools to livestream events, like school board meetings or assemblies, directly to YouTube, reported the outlet. Previously, Google gave Workspace users two options for creating livestreams.

While one limits the audience to only 500 people within an organization, another gives users the ability to create live stream events for up to 100,000 people who are a part of the same Workspace. This update should give more people the chance to tune in since livestreaming to YouTube means anyone can watch (unless the video's made private).

Outside of Meet, there's also a new Screencast app that Google has said is built into ChromeOS as part of its M103 update. This allows teachers to record, trim, transcribe, and share on-screen lessons while giving students the opportunity to re-watch lessons from Google Drive and create their own videos with the screen-recording tool.

As per The Verge, Google noted that teachers can also use Screencast to draw or write on the video if they're using a Chromebook with a touchscreen. There's an update coming to Gmail, too, which will let users add alt-text to their images. This will be helpful for people using screen readers, as it lets them know what's included in their email.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor