Google Messages' new feature lets users pin up to 5 conversations

San Francisco, July 26 Google is rolling out a new feature on the beta version of the instant messaging app Google Messages, which allows users to pin up to five conversations.

Earlier, users were only able to pin up to three conversations in the messaging app, reports 9To5Google.

Pinning sets a 1:1 or group chat to the top of Messages.

"You get an icon at the right, while pins are synced with Messages for web," the report said.

A 'Pin up to 5 conversations' bubble will appear when users long-press a chat. Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant was testing an 'animated emoji' feature for the instant messaging application. It seems like animations will only work when sending one emoji.

So sending more than one emoji or even a combination of text and emoji will not trigger the animation.

This feature was first spotted by Reddit user BruthaBeige.

Also, Android expert Mishaal Rahman had received a tip on the feature, with a user in the replies later revealing its existence. In March this year, the tech giant was reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for Google Messages.

Meanwhile, in January, it was reported that the company would bring a new feature to Google Messages which would allow users to create their own user profile.

