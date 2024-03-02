Google reinstates Shaadi.com, Naukri, other apps on Play Store amid criticism

New Delhi, March 2 Facing intense criticism, Google on Saturday started to reinstate some of the apps of Indian digital companies it delisted from the Play Store.

Sources confirmed that the tech giant reinstated some of the apps such as Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and Naukri Gulf, and others.

Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikchandani also confirmed the development in a post on X.

"Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by Hitesh (Hitesh Oberoi) and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," he posted.

Earlier in the day, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed removal of Indian companies' apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from Play Store.

The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app have also been delisted by Google.

