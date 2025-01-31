Google rolls out AI call feature 'Ask for Me'

Washington [US], January 31 : Google has launched an innovative new feature called 'Ask for Me,' which leverages artificial intelligence to place calls to businesses on behalf of users.

Currently available as part of Google's Search Labs, this experimental tool allows users to access essential information such as pricing and availability without having to dial a phone number themselves, confirmed Mac Rumours.

In the early stages of deployment, the feature is being tested with auto shops and nail salons, with plans to expand further in the future.

Businesses do have the option to opt out of receiving these AI-based calls, and it is clearly disclosed at the beginning of the call that AI is being used.

To begin using Ask for Me, users need to opt-in to Search Labs and perform a search query like "auto shops near me" or "salons near me".

Following that, the AI will place the call and obtain the required information. However, due to capacity constraints, users might experience a waitlist before the call can be placed.

Google states that this technology draws from the same underlying systems used to make restaurant reservations via Google Search and Google Maps, providing a seamless user experience, as per Mac Rumours.

This feature is being tested to significantly enhance how people interact with businesses, making it easier to get quick, accurate details without having to engage in a phone call themselves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor