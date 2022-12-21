Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

San Francisco, Dec 21 Platform and application programming interface (API) 'Health Connect' system which was co-developed by Google and Samsung will reportedly integrate into Android 14 system software.

Health Connect is an Android API and platform that collects health and fitness data from applications and devices, stores it securely and allows users to share that data with other applications and devices, reports SamMobile.

Google could make Health Connect a default application on Android 14.

If the application becomes an integral part of the operating system (OS), more and more application developers will integrate the service into their application.

The more the number of applications that have integration for Health Connect, the easier it becomes for users to share their health and fitness data across applications.

It also means that users can easily switch between smartwatches of different brands without stressing about losing health and fitness data.

Currently, Health Connect is available as an application on Android smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches, the report said.

In May, Google and Samsung had joined hands to give developers an opportunity to sync users' health and fitness data between Android apps and their devices.

