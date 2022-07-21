Google stops hiring for 2 weeks to review 'headcount needs'

San Francisco, July 21 Google has put a freeze on hiring for two weeks to review its headcount needs and decide on future course of action. The company last week announced to slow down hirings for the rest of the year.

According to The Information, Prabhakar Raghavan who is Google's senior vice president has sent an email to employees about the decision to stop hiring for two weeks.

"We'll use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritised Staffing Requests for the next three months," Raghavan wrote.

The hiring pause "would not impact offers that had already been extended to applicants."

However, Google will not make any new offers until the hiring pause is over, the report said late on Wednesday.

Earlier, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the company will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, as global macro-economic conditions continue to hit industries across the spectrum.

According to an internal memo sent by Alphabet and Google CEO Pichai to employees, the company will have to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days".

"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai noted.

However, the Google CEO said that the company will still hire for "engineering, technical and other critical roles."

Pichai said that the uncertain global economic outlook has been top of mind.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds. Something I cherish about our culture is that we've never viewed these types of challenges as obstacles. Instead, we've seen them as opportunities to deepen our focus and invest for the long term," said the Indian-origin CEO.

In the second quarter (Q2) this year, Google hired approximately 10,000 people.

"Because of the hiring progress achieved so far this year, we'll be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities," said Pichai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor