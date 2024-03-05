Google temporarily reinstates all delisted apps after Centre's intervention

New Delhi, March 5 Google on Tuesday said that it is temporarily reinstating all the delisted apps of developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court, as the government met the tech giant and digital startups to resolve the matter.

In a statement to IANS, a company spokesperson said that it maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts.

"We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies," said a company spokesperson.

Google further said that it looks forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties.

Earlier in the day, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Google has agreed to resolve the issue and will restore all the apps belonging to the 10 companies.

"Google has been supporting our technology development journey and we believe that the homegrown startups and the company will come to a long-term solution," he said.

Continuing their fight against Google’s new Play Store policies, Indian startup founders on Monday met Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to discuss the issue and said that the government has assured them support.

Last week, Google delisted about a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony.com, Naukri.com, Shaadi.com, and others from the Play Store.

