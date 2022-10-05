Google to establish its 1st Cloud region in Africa

San Francisco, Oct 5 Google on Wednesday announced to establish a Google Cloud region in South Africa its first on the continent.

South Africa will be joining Google Cloud's global network of 35 cloud regions and 106 zones worldwide.

Last year, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google would invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to support a range of initiatives, from improved connectivity to investment in startups, to help boost Africa's digital transformation.

"The future cloud region in South Africa will bring Google Cloud services closer to our local customers, enabling them to innovate and securely deliver faster, more reliable experiences to their own customers, helping to accelerate their growth," said Nitin Gajria, Managing Director, Google Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to research by AlphaBeta Economics for Google Cloud, the South Africa cloud region will contribute more than a cumulative $2.1 billion to the country's GDP, and will support the creation of more than 40,000 jobs by 2030.

Along with the cloud region, Google said it is expanding its network through the Equiano subsea cable and building Dedicated Cloud Interconnect sites in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos and Nairobi.

"We continue to support African entrepreneurs in growing their businesses and developing their talent," said Google.

"We've also continued to support nonprofits working to improve lives in Africa, with a $40 million cash and in-kind commitment so far," it added.

