Google unveils new Android features that are accessible beyond 'Pixel' devices

Washington [US], September 4 : Google has announced a suite of new features for Android devices that extend beyond its own Pixel smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, these updates include enhancements to accessibility, content consumption, and safety, as well as a new feature for Wear OS.

Firstly, Android's TalkBack screen reader will now leverage Gemini models on supported devices to offer detailed audio descriptions of images.

This enhancement reportedly allows users to receive comprehensive descriptions of photos, whether they are in their camera roll, receiving text messages, or browsing social media.

Another significant update, according to GSM Arena, is the official rollout of the Circle to Search feature, which enables users to identify songs playing in their vicinity or on their devices.

This feature, which helps users quickly find the names of songs they hear, has been anticipated by many Android enthusiasts.

Additionally, Google has introduced a new function in Chrome that allows users to listen to web pages. This feature includes customizable options for listening speed, voice type, and language, making it easier to consume web content in a manner similar to podcasts.

In terms of safety, the Android Earthquake Alerts System is set to expand its coverage.

This system, which uses crowd-sourced data to detect earthquakes, will now reportedly be available across all US states and six territories.

As per GSM Arena, the system provides users with potentially life-saving alerts seconds before an earthquake hits and offers guidance on what to do afterwards.

Finally, a new feature for Wear OS users allows for offline map access through Google Maps. This update enables watches to utilize maps downloaded to paired smartphones.

New shortcuts also allow users to search for destinations via voice commands when reconnected online or to view their current location with a simple tap on the watch face.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor