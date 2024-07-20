Google unveils Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of schedule

Washington [US], July 20 : In a strategic move aimed at preempting leaks and speculation, Google has unveiled its highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold just hours after the official reveal of the Pixel 9 Pro.

The surprise revelation on Google's official YouTube channel comes in the form of a brief teaser video linked with the Gemini project, providing a glimpse into Google's upcoming foldable Android device.

The decision to showcase the Pixel 9 Pro Fold early comes amidst rampant leaks and rumours flooding the internet in recent weeks.

By doing so, Google aims to put an end to the uncertainties surrounding the design and nomenclature of its next-generation foldable smartphone, according to The Verge.

The teaser video released by Google offers a clear view of several key features of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It prominently displays a rear camera module with double-stacked lenses, suggesting enhancements in photography capabilities.

Additionally, the video showcases the exterior screen and hinge of the device, hinting at a robust and innovative design, according to The Verge.

While the teaser provides a sneak peek into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, further details regarding specifications and upgrades over its predecessor, the first-generation Pixel Fold, are expected to be revealed at Google's hardware event scheduled for August 13th.

The event promises to unveil not only the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro but also the Pixel Watch 3 and other anticipated devices, according to The Verge.

Google has already updated its online store to include information about the Pixel 9 lineup, featuring both the Pixel 9 Pro and the newly revealed Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor