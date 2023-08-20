Google Voice users can now manage incoming calls across individuals, groups

San Francisco, Aug 20 Google has announced that the users of the telephone service 'Google Voice' can now manage incoming calls across individuals and groups.

"Admins can now designate specific Voice users as managers of a ring group, allowing them to make changes from voice.google.com instead of the Admin console," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

Ring group managers can view and modify: Ring group members, Call routing rules, Ring duration settings, Working hours and more.

"For large customers with many ring groups, delegating this responsibility to specific ring group members can help ease admin workloads, allowing them to focus on more critical tasks," the company added.

Also, Voice users can now call and check with their transfer target before transferring a call.

This will help to create a better experience for the transfer target and the transferred call participant.

Meanwhile, the tech giant on Saturday sent emails to its billions of users, saying the company is updating the inactivity period for a Google Account to two years across all its products and services.

This change has started to roll out, and will apply to any Google Account that’s been inactive, “meaning it has not been signed into or used within a two-year period”.

An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023, the company said.

If the account is considered inactive, Google will send several reminder emails to both users and their recovery emails (if any have been provided) before the company takes any action or deletes any account content.

“These reminder emails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account. After a Google Account is deleted, the Gmail address for the deleted account cannot be used again when creating a new Google Account,” said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor