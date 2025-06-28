Govt building e-commerce export hubs to empower MSMEs

New Delhi, June 28 The government is laying the foundation for a next-generation export ecosystem -- one that is digital-first, logistics-enabled and MSME-inclusive, Moin Afaque, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said on Saturday.

Addressing the India SME Forum’s ‘MSME Day Conclave 2025’ here on creating a robust ecosystem for MSME e-commerce exports, he said that upcoming e-commerce export hubs are inspired by global best practices and will function as single-window zones for logistics, certification and regulatory support.

“With five pilot hubs already approved and more in the pipeline, we aim to scale this model across the country,” he told the gathering.

The event underscored the urgent need for digital transformation, enhanced export readiness, and robust trade facilitation to unlock the true potential of Indian small businesses on the world stage, while closing market access gaps for Indian MSMEs to scale globally.

“Global supply chains are shifting, and India is emerging as the trusted alternative. This opens a huge opportunity for MSMEs to go global, especially through e-commerce,” said Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum.

“Buyers are choosing Indian products even at 5–7 per cent higher prices because of the trust and reliability we offer. With over 45 countries easing market access, e-commerce exports are fast becoming a powerful growth engine. This is India’s moment, and MSMEs are leading the way,” he noted.

The highlight of the conclave was the National MSME Impact Awards 2025, that recognised exceptional work by state governments, financial institutions, and solution and service providers who have gone beyond conventional mandates to catalyse systemic change and build inclusive support frameworks for MSMEs.

Winners included Bank of Baroda for Public Sector Bank and HDFC Bank for Private Sector Bank. Amazon won gold in the Best Exports Platform and Best E-Marketplace categories, while Microsoft led the Technology Providers category and Google led the Digital Solutions category.

DHL topped the Logistics Solutions category and New India Assurance won the Best Insurance Provider award, according to India SME Forum.

