Govt closely monitoring IndiGo’s flight fiasco, Naidu expresses ‘clear displeasure’

New Delhi, Dec 5 The government is closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures until full stability is achieved, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry has taken a serious note of the recent operational disruptions and cancellations of flights across IndiGo’s network.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has chaired a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management in the presence of the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), senior officials of the Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

IndiGo presented data on cancellations and attributed the disruption to challenges in crew planning and implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, along with seasonal weather-related constraints.

“It was noted that the revised FDTL regulations were implemented in phases as per the Court directions to ensure improved fatigue management and enhanced flight safety,” the ministry said.

Naidu expressed clear displeasure regarding the manner in which the situation has been handled by the airline, and stressed that ample preparatory time had been available to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulatory requirements.

The minister further directed IndiGo to urgently normalise operations and to ensure that there is no increase in airfares due to the current situation. He also instructed the airline to proactively inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance and to ensure that all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required, are provided promptly to minimise inconvenience.

Naidu also held a meeting with senior officers of AAI and directed that all airport directors must continuously monitor the situation on the ground and extend full support to all stranded passengers.

He has instructed officials of the ministry to communicate the need for proper coordination among all stakeholders — including airports, ATC, and other airlines — to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has admitted that the airline is going through severe operational turbulence, saying immediate priority remains to stabilise services and restore punctuality, even as achieving that "is not an easy target”. In an internal message to employees, Elbers admitted that IndiGo, India's largest carrier, has fallen short of delivering a satisfactory travel experience in recent days amid widespread disruptions that triggered passenger frustration.

The airline has been reeling under a wave of cancellations and delays, with more than 300 flights cancelled on Thursday alone and many others running late through the day.

