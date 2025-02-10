Govt committed to advance development of Unani medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Feb 10 The government is committed to advance the development of Unani medicine in India, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State, (I/C) Ministry of Ayush on Monday, ahead of the Unani Day.

Every year the 11th of February marks Unani Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of eminent Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan.

On the occasion, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), a premier research council under the Ministry of Ayush, is hosting the International Conference on "Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions - A Way Forward".

The two-day conference to be held from February 11-12, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow.

"I am proud to witness the growing integration of Unani medicine into the global healthcare framework.

“The Government remains committed to advancing the development of Unani medicine, ensuring that it contributes meaningfully to public welfare and the overall health of the global community," he added.

Meanwhile, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, underlined the focus of the government to boost scientific research activity in Ayush systems.

“The establishment of research centres in the Ayush sector, the inclusion of Ayush in mainstream health policies, and integration of traditional systems into the broader health framework reflect India's commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. This international conference aims to highlight the latest advances in Unani Medicine and their utility in holistic health systems,” Kotecha said.

The International Conference will offer a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, aiming to highlight the pivotal role of Unani medicine in the promotion of global health and well-being.

Key objectives of the Conference include fostering innovation: exploring new frontiers in Unani medicine for integrative healthcare solutions; global collaboration: facilitating knowledge-sharing among national and international experts in traditional and integrative medicine; showcasing achievements: highlighting the latest research and advancements in Unani medicine by CCRUM.

