Govt inks contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for close quarter battle carbine, heavy weight torpedoes

New Delhi, Dec 30 The government on Tuesday announced it has signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines and Heavy Weight Torpedoes.

The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines along with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

The CQB carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.

"The contract highlights the synergy between the government and the private sector, which will further give impetus to the ‘Make in India’ initiative," the Defence Ministry said.

This project will also play a pivotal role in boosting the overall economy, increasing employment avenues and will also empower indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through components' manufacturing and raw material supply, it added.

The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.

The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030, said the ministry.

These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.

"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision," the Defence Ministry statement said.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the Armed Forces in the financial year 2025-26.

