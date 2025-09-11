Govt issues advisory to states to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria

New Delhi, Sep 11 After reviewing the current situation of dengue and malaria in the country, the government has issued an advisory to states to intensify preventive measures for the mosquito-borne diseases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The review meeting led by the Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday took stock of the current status and key challenges in the prevention and control of dengue and malaria.

“States, local bodies and communities must intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health and sustain the gains made in reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases,” said Nadda.

Issuing an advisory, Nadda urged all Chief Ministers “to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures as well as community awareness activities for effective control of dengue and malaria”.

The meeting comes amid reports of rising dengue and malaria cases from various states, including Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR, following incessant rains that led to water stagnation, creating breeding sites.

In view of this, the government has asked states and local bodies to step up preventive measures.

Nadda also advised state health ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days, while Municipal Corporations, Panchayats, and local bodies were asked to intensify community awareness drives.

“Hospitals, including those under the Central Government, must ensure adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds, and mosquito-free premises,” the Health Minister said.

According to the latest weekly report from Municipal Corporation Delhi, 499 cases of dengue have been recorded so far in 2025, along with 235 cases of malaria and 37 of chikungunya. This is higher than the 481 dengue, 210 malaria, and 29 chikungunya cases reported during the same period in 2024.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 1,555 malaria, 1,159 dengue, and 220 chikungunya cases in August. In July, there were 1,294 cases of malaria, 708 of dengue, and 129 of chikungunya.

To tackle the burden of malaria, the government launched multiple initiatives, including the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023-27), implementation of the Integrated Health Management Platform (IHIP) for real-time monitoring, enhanced ASHA incentives, large-scale distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), refresher trainings for laboratory technicians, and recognition of districts achieving “Zero Malaria” status. India has set the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030.

For Dengue, the National Dengue Control Strategy is being implemented through State Vector-Borne Disease Cells with a focus on surveillance, case management, vector control, inter-sectoral coordination, and community awareness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor