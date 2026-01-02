Govt okays 22 projects under electronics component PLI; Rs 41,863 crore worth investments likely

New Delhi, Jan 2 The government on Friday approved 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which are likely to receive Rs 41,863 crore worth investments and generate nearly 37,000 direct and indirect jobs -- a move which is aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing import dependence for critical electronic components.

The output from the 22 approved projects is projected at Rs 2.58 lakh crore. The approved proposals include applications from Dixon, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Foxconn’s Yuzhan Technology India Pvt Ltd, and Hindalco Industries.

The latest approval comes in addition to 24 applications approved earlier which involved investments of Rs 12,704 crore.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this round of approvals covers manufacturing across 11 segments with applications spanning mobile phones, telecom, consumer electronics, strategic electronics, automotive and IT hardware. The projects will be set up across eight states — Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Industry leaders welcomed the mov, saying that the success of the ECMS scheme marks India’s decisive shift from intent to execution in electronics manufacturing.

“As 2025 concludes, India has earned global trust as a credible, investible ESDM destination. ECMS is a game-changer because a strong ecosystem needs components, materials and electronics value addition — not just semiconductors,” said Ashok Chandak. President IESA and SEMI India.

The next phase must focus on scaling up, building strong design teams, local sourcing, and world-class quality in manufactured products.

“OEMs and system companies must actively adopt Made-in-India components, as demand creation is as critical as supply creation. Distributors remain key market enablers in taking Indian components across India and into global supply chains,” he noted.

To further deepen the value chain, the government launched ECMS scheme in 2025.

The scheme focuses on promoting domestic manufacturing of Printed Circuit Board, electrical and mechanical components, camera modules, etc.

India has emerged as a significant electronics manufacturer and as a result of robust policy efforts, electronics manufacturing has grown almost six times in last 11 years – increasing from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.32 lakh crore in 2024-25.

