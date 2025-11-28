Govt opens entry for private entities to speed up coal exploration

New Delhi, Nov 28 In another important reform aimed at speeding up the exploration and operationalisation of coal mines, the government has issued a notification to allow private entities accredited by the Quality Council of India (QCI) to carry out prospecting operations for the exploration of coal and lignite, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

This adds another 18 agencies for carrying out prospecting operations for the exploration of coal and lignite, enabling the coal blocks allottees to have more flexibility and choice towards engaging these agencies for accelerating the exploration of coal and lignite, the statement explained.

Exploration and preparation of geological report is a prerequisite for operationalisation of the coal mine. The addition of these exploration agencies will result in saving of around 6 months’ time, which was earlier required for obtaining of prospecting license by the agency, the statement said.

“In exercise of the powers under the second proviso to sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, private entities duly accredited by the Quality Council of India – National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI NABET) have been notified on 26th November 2025, as notified Accredited Prospecting Agencies,” the statement noted.

This step is expected to significantly accelerate the pace of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining contributing to faster resource development and enhance coal and lignite availability for the country, contributing enhanced availability of coal and lignite to meet the nation’s growing energy needs.

"The government of India remains committed to fostering a transparent, efficient, and future-ready mineral exploration framework that strengthens national energy security and drives economic growth," the statement added.

