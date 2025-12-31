Govt rationalises certain international letter post services from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Department of Posts has announced to rationalise certain international letter post services, particularly those without or limited tracking features, and to promote more efficient, accountable and customer-friendly alternatives.

In line with global best practices and decisions taken by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Department of Posts has undertaken a forward-looking initiative to modernise and strengthen international letter post services.

Accordingly, with effect from January 1, 2026, certain outward international letter mail services will be discontinued.

These are registered Small Packet service, in line with UPU decisions restricting registration to document-only; Outward Small Packet service, including letter post items containing goods sent by Sea, SAL or Air; and Surface Letter Mail Service and Surface Air Lifted (SAL) Letter Mail Service for outward letter post items.

“This step is being taken to address challenges such as limited or no tracking in small packet services, longer delivery timelines, increasing customs and security requirements in destination countries, and reduced acceptance of such items by many foreign postal administrations,” said Ministry of Communications in a statement.

The rationalisation is a positive step towards improving service quality and not to affect options for exporters or customers, it added.

After the rationalisation, registration will continue to be available for documents only, booked in Air mode, under the categories of Letters, Post Cards, Printed Papers, Aerograms, Blind Literature and M-bags.

“Existing UPU provisions for Blind Literature and M-bags will continue unchanged. Items of Blind Literature sent by or addressed to a blind person or an organisation for the blind remain exempt from postal charges, except applicable air surcharges, subject to destination country regulations,” said the Department.

M-bags will continue to be governed by UPU rules, including weight limits and country-specific acceptance conditions, it added.

To support exporters, MSMEs and individual customers, the Department of Posts already offers robust and reliable alternatives for sending goods abroad. Customers are encouraged to use the International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS) and other international parcel services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor