Govt releases document for users to boost informed use of ASUSE data

New Delhi, Jan 2 The government on Friday said it has released a unique document to build a more informed, aware, and engaged data user community.

The ‘Know Your Survey: A User Guide to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE)’ is a first-of-its-kind user guide aimed at proactively engaging with users and communicate survey processes in a more transparent and user-friendly manner to enhance informed use of ASUSE data, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The ASUSE is a key source of official statistics on the unincorporated non-agricultural sector of the Indian economy, which plays a vital role in generating employment, supporting livelihoods, and contributing to economic output.

The sector also serves as an important link in the domestic value-chains supporting the incorporated sector.

Given the scale, diversity, and heterogeneity of this sector, a clear understanding of the survey’s concepts, coverage, and methodology is essential for meaningful interpretation and appropriate use of ASUSE data in policymaking, research, and informed public discourse, said the ministry.

According to NSO, the document has been developed as a comprehensive and user-friendly guide to facilitate a better understanding of ASUSE.

It presents, in a simple and reader-friendly manner, the methodologies used and processes adopted to ensure the quality and timeliness of ASUSE data, and also assists users in the interpretation and effective use of ASUSE results.

The guide is intended to cater to a wide spectrum of users, including ministries and departments in the Central and State Governments, policymakers, researchers, academicians, industry stakeholders, and the general public.

The preparation of this document is aligned with global best practices followed internationally by national statistical systems in communicating survey design, processes, and outputs.

Through this initiative, NSO seeks to improve communication, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and enhance public trust in official statistics.

The document is a proactive step by NSO towards improved communication, better outreach, and enhanced awareness of survey processes.

