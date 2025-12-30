Govt releases white paper on democratising access to AI infrastructure

New Delhi, Dec 30 The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government on Tuesday released a white paper on democratitising access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The white paper defines democratising access to AI infrastructure as making the AI infrastructure - compute, datasets, and model ecosystem available and affordable, such that it reaches a wide set of users.

It refers to empowering a wide set of users to engage with and benefit from AI capabilities. When compute, datasets, and model tooling are broadly available, individuals and institutions expand what they can do, like aiming to design local language tools and adapt assistive technologies.

The white paper has been prepared with inputs and feedback from domain experts and stakeholders, including the Niti Aayog, to foster informed deliberation and action in shaping India’s AI policy and governance landscape.

“With AI becoming central to innovation and economic progress, access to compute, datasets, and model ecosystems must be made broad, affordable, and inclusive. These resources are concentrated in a few global firms and urban centres, limiting equitable participation,” the office of the PSA said in a post on social media.

“For India, democratising access means treating AI infrastructure as a shared national resource, empowering innovators across regions to build local-language tools, adapt assistive technologies, and create solutions aligned with India’s diverse needs,” it added.

The white paper highlights key enablers aligned with India’s AI governance vision, including expanding access to high-quality, representative datasets; providing affordable and reliable computing resources; and integrating AI with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Democratising access to AI infrastructure is critical for ensuring fair and equitable opportunities and benefits across the country, from villages to cities, and from small institutions and startups to industry.

Through tools and platforms like AIKosha, India AI Compute, and TGDeX, India’s AI ecosystem is supporting innovation and services by increasing access.

Further, dedicated government initiatives on infrastructure development and increasing access to data and computing resources would empower the IndiaAI Mission, line ministries, sectoral regulators, and state governments, the white paper said.

