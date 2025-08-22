Govt support, PM Modi’s guidance helping India’s private space sector grow: Industry

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Government’s proactive policies and strategic support, along with direct guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have built a strong foundation for India’s private space ecosystem to thrive, industry experts said on Friday.

Indian private space companies are now at the forefront of innovation in launch capabilities, satellite technologies, and downstream applications, driving rapid growth and boosting India’s global competitiveness.

This was the message from industry leaders as India prepares to celebrate its second National Space Day on August 23, marking the historic success of Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said the success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 has opened new possibilities for collaboration between the government and private sector.

He highlighted that over the past five years, the number of space startups in India has crossed 300, attracting about $526 million in funding.

This, he said, reflects growing investor confidence in India’s space sector and positions the country to reach a space economy worth $44 billion by 2033.

Bhatt added that private players will also play a critical role in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight.

Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, said India’s future in space will be defined by how effectively it uses satellite data and connectivity to deliver real-world solutions.

He noted that downstream technologies can support agriculture, infrastructure, disaster preparedness, defence, and governance.

“At Suhora Technologies, we see downstream capabilities as the bridge between exploration and national progress and the defining drivers of India’s space revolution in the decade ahead,” he said.

National Space Day 2025 will be celebrated under the theme “Bridging the Past and Future: Honoring Traditional Astronomy and Showcasing Modern Space Achievements.”

Students will be at the centre of the celebrations, as the country looks to inspire the next generation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and space explorers.

