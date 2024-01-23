Groww App Down: Online Trading App Faces Technical Snag As Users Unable to Login

Online financial services platform Groww faced a technical issue as the app was hit by an outage during intraday trading. The team at Groww also said that the app faced a technical issue and they are working to resolve it. "Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww," the team at Groww told users aggrieved by the outage.

As per the X posts, users were not able to login from the phone app as well as web browser. Most clients saw the message: "Oops! Something went wrong".One user wrote: "I'm trying to login into my account from last 30min, but it's showing error. I tried uninstalling and installing app, clearly cache. I also tried login in from chrome but still I'm unable to login."Groww recently announced a halt in its US stocks investment service. In a communication to customers, Groww said that new investments in US stocks would cease after 27 February 2024. Furthermore, customers will not be able to add funds to their US dollar wallets beyond this date. The broker also informed that all withdrawals would be stopped after 31 March 2024, giving customers the choice to either withdraw their funds before this deadline or transfer their holdings to another US broker. Groww later extended this deadline to 30 June 2024.

