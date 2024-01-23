Groww App Faces Technical Snag; Trading Company says ‘Issue Resolved’

Online financial services platform Groww was hit by a technical snag on January 23, several users said in complaints posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).According to screenshots shared by several Groww users, the app showed an error saying "Oops! Something went wrong" while a few others said they were unable to log in to the app. Now, the company has confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

Initially, when users complained about the glitch, Groww said: "We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. "Soon after the glitch, users of the platform shared screenshots of the login error and said they were facing losses due to the glitch. Many users even demand compensation to make up for their trading losses.“Pay for our losses. Let's file a legal complaint and sue these idiots. It might be a well-planned move. Absolutely pathetic. It's close to 1 hr now. These idiots shudnt (Shouldn't) be left. They should pay for our loss. Will delete it and shift. Rate them on Play Store right now,” said another user.Most of the users had also tagged the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in their posts, demanding action against the online trading platform.

