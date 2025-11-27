GST reforms, PM-Kisan payments, making farming easier, claim participants at EIMA

New Delhi, Nov 27 Farmers attending the ninth EIMA Agrimanch India 2025, on Thursday, said that electricity supply, MSP hikes, and timely benefits under government schemes have strengthened agricultural incomes over the past 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Ashok Kumar Khatri, a farmer from Narela in Delhi, said the schemes brought in by the Union government are translating into effective work on the ground.

He added that the payments related to farming activity, as well as pensions, are credited on time.

He went on to say that the GST reforms have reduced input costs as goods that were originally priced at Rs 1 lakh now come for about Rs 90,000, benefiting farmers and consumers.

Speaking about the ongoing fair at the Pusa campus, Khatri said the farmers were being exposed to a variety of seeds, food products, and agricultural equipment, which he believed would definitely help them in enhancing their farming habits.

Kankshit Singh, a farmer from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, said timely electricity supply has made a noticeable difference. He recounts frequent power shortages in the earlier years, which affected the farming schedule.

With a more reliable supply now, farmers can irrigate fields on time and raise productivity, he added.

Rukman Saran from Churu, Rajasthan, says that the subsidies are being directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

He also feels it is an important step, especially for small farmers.

He described the government as "farmer-friendly".

Ranbir Khatri of Narela also insisted that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers were getting Rs 6,000 annually.

He said that MSPs for wheat and paddy have increased over the years and farm incomes have gone up.

According to Rahul Chauhan, a farmer from Hapur, large-scale events like EIMA Agrimach are increasing awareness among farmers and encouraging greater participation from the younger generation in agriculture.

