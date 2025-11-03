Gujarat uniquely positioned to lead India’s agri transformation: CM on Niti Aayog road map

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 Gujarat is uniquely positioned to lead India’s agricultural transformation via initiatives such as the Digital Crop Survey, Digital Agri Farm Registry, and the i-Khedut portal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday, as NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub unveiled a groundbreaking road map here to reimagine agriculture utilising frontier technologies.

The road map outlines a strategic vision to harness frontier technologies, including climate resilient seeds, digital twins, precision agriculture, agentic AI, and advanced mechanisation to enhance productivity, sustainability, and incomes across India’s diverse agricultural landscape.

“We are building a seamless ecosystem that integrates technology across every stage of farming. These innovations are helping our farmers combat crop diseases, enhance productivity, and adopt next-generation seeds and tools that lower the cost of cultivation. Digital integration is not just about improving efficiency; it is empowering our farmers,” said Patel.

“Farmer sashaktikaran is essential for realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. By harnessing AI, data, and precision technologies, we can ensure that every acre becomes more productive, every drop of water more valuable, and every farmer more prosperous,” the chief minister told the gathering.

The road map highlights that with the right interventions, India can unlock new levels of agricultural resilience, inclusive rural prosperity, and global competitiveness in agri-tech innovation, contributing meaningfully towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“No two farmers in India are the same, and technology must reflect that diversity. The real impact of frontier technologies will come from how well we customise solutions — whether for a smallholder or a commercial cultivator; a farmer growing staples or a horticulturist,” said B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

According to Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, “Agriculture stands on the brink of a profound technological renaissance.”

“For decades, progress was measured in hectares and yields; the next revolution will be measured in data, intelligence, and design. This is the new frontier—where speed, scale, and smart integration will define success. The question is no longer whether we transform, but how fast we can make every farmer a co-creator of this new future,” she mentioned.

